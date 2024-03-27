Austin residents voice concerns on 'Environmental Investment Plan'

Several residents and organizations voiced their concerns about environmental improvement and funding.

At the City of Austin’s Joint Sustainability Committee meeting, the public forum addressed the Environmental Investment Plan, passed last month by the Austin City Council.

A video posted to X, formerly Twitter, three days ago by council man Ryan Alter explained the Environmental Investment Plan and invited the public to the meeting held Wednesday.

Although Alter was not in attendance, there was a break-down on the plan.

The plan aims to reduce carbon emissions, improve community resilience, water quality and focus on climate.

There was also a timeline for the phases of the plan leading up to May 2024.

Dozens of residents showed up to provide their feedback on the investments and how to prioritize them.

Many said improving the green spaces filled with trash from homeless camps should be a part of the plan.

"There are a lot of people there, and they should not be living in those conditions. I would like to know if they are planning on offering any solutions, what their plans are for the Edwards Aquifer and the runoff from those camps into the aquifer. If there is any testing being done in Barton Creek and Barton Pool from the runoff from those camps, I’d like to see them do more," says public forum attendee Jamie Hammonds.

There are plans for another public forum at the end of May.