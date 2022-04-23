Austin rock band Madam Radar opens for Bon Jovi at new Moody Center

Madam Radar, an Austin-based Americana rock band, is opening for Bon Jovi on Saturday, April 23 at the Moody Center.

Austin is Bon Jovi's 12th stop on their 2022 Tour. Bon Jovi, and now Madam Radar, are among the first artists to play at the new Moody Center, which opened on April 20.

Kelly Green, lead guitarist and vocalist for Madam Radar, says the band saw a post online about Bon Jovi's tour seeking openers for each city it would visit. Green submitted her band's information, and they were picked as the Austin opener soon after.

"We never in a million years thought we would be the band they would choose. We have all just been taking it in," Green said. "This is the kind of moment you always dream about, and it feels amazing to be living it."

Green and her husband Jace Cadle front Madam Radar, while Kody Lee and Violet Lea hold down the rhythm section. The group grew up singing and playing Jon Bon Jovi songs, making this moment that much more significant.

"We still can’t believe it is happening. What an incredible honor. Bon Jovi is a legend. We are so excited to share the stage with him," Green said.

Madam Radar will be leaving a mark on the new Moody Center as the first Austin band to play at the venue.

The band describes their sound as "explosive harmonies and eclectic original tunes." The group released their first full-length album in 2016 under the name ‘Texas KGB.’ The band changed their name to Madam Radar in 2019, just a year before releasing their third full-length album ‘Madam Radar.’

Their newest studio album is set to release this summer. The band is hosting an album release party at The 04 Center on July 30.

"We are teaming up with C4AC to raise money for HAAM, Step Onward Foundation, and Superhero Kids," Green said. "Plus we will have Jo James kicking off the show and a ton of special guests. We can’t wait."

You can find more information on Madam Radar's album release party here.