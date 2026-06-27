Austin and San Antonio celebrations for America 250

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The Brief Massive regional celebrations are scheduled across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas on Saturday, July 4, to mark the historic semiquincentennial of the United States. The hallmark H-E-B Austin Symphony Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks will take over Vic Mathias Shores alongside daylong festivals like Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic. The Alamo City will host the "Stars & Stripes on Houston Street" parade and 5K, followed by a food and music festival at Hemisfair and a 9 p.m. fireworks spectacular.



Texas communities are preparing to mark America’s semiquincentennial with massive, daylong Independence Day celebrations across the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas on Saturday, July 4.

America’s 250th Milestone

From traditional orchestral performances over capital city waters to a sprawling downtown festival in the Alamo City, organizers have unveiled a packed slate of regional festivities.

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Austin Tradition Returns

In Austin, the hallmark event remains the H-E-B Austin Symphony Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks, part of the city's annual Star-Spangled Fest. Held at Vic Mathias Shores along Lady Bird Lake, gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with local food trucks and a beer garden. The Austin Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at 8:30 p.m., performing a selection of traditional patriotic music timed to a massive fireworks display over the water. The event is free and open to the public.

H-E-B Austin Symphony Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks (Star-Spangled Fest)What: Austin’s premier traditional celebration features a free performance of patriotic music by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, culminating in a massive fireworks display over Lady Bird Lake. Gates open early with food trucks and a beer garden.When: Saturday, July 4, 2026, starting at 4:30 PM (Symphony at 8:10 PM and fireworks at 9:45 PM)Where: Vic Mathias Shores (Auditorium Shores), Austin, TXLink: Star-Spangled Fest Official Event Page Austin’s premier traditional celebration features a free performance of patriotic music by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, culminating in a massive fireworks display over Lady Bird Lake. Gates open early with food trucks and a beer garden.Saturday, July 4, 2026, starting at 4:30 PM (Symphony at 8:10 PM and fireworks at 9:45 PM)Vic Mathias Shores (Auditorium Shores), Austin, TX

For country music fans, the legendary Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic will return to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the Circuit of the Americas. The daylong music festival features a heavy-hitting lineup of country music artists, culminating in a late-night fireworks show. You will need to purchase tickets in advance.

Willie Nelson's 4th of July PicnicWhat: A quintessentially Texas tradition. Country music icon Willie Nelson hosts his legendary annual day-long music festival alongside a lineup of country music greats, followed by a spectacular fireworks finale.When: Saturday, July 4, 2026Where: Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TXLink: Germania Insurance Amphitheater Event Schedule A quintessentially Texas tradition. Country music icon Willie Nelson hosts his legendary annual day-long music festival alongside a lineup of country music greats, followed by a spectacular fireworks finale.Saturday, July 4, 2026Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Further west in the Texas Hill Country, the annual Independence Day Festival at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave will offer a family-friendly alternative from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free-admission event is set to feature more than 40 local artisan vendors, live music in the central plaza, and a grand fireworks finale. This event is free to attend.

Hill Country Galleria Independence Day FestivalWhat: Perfect for a more relaxed, family-friendly vibe. This free-admission event features more than 40 local artisan vendors lining the streets, live music in the central plaza, and a grand fireworks show at night.When: Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PMWhere: Hill Country Galleria, Bee Cave, TXLink: Hill Country Galleria Festival Details Perfect for a more relaxed, family-friendly vibe. This free-admission event features more than 40 local artisan vendors lining the streets, live music in the central plaza, and a grand fireworks show at night.Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PMHill Country Galleria, Bee Cave, TX

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San Antonio Downtown Festive Lineup

In San Antonio, municipal organizers are anchoring celebrations downtown around the nation’s 250th milestone. The "Stars & Stripes on Houston Street" celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K run, followed by a vibrant parade down historic Houston Street at 10 a.m.

The festivities will then shift to Civic Park at Hemisfair for a food and music festival, concluding with the Stars & Stripes Downtown Spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m. It is free to go to these events, and there will be food, drink and activities to purchase.

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street & Civic Park CelebrationWhat: San Antonio is rolling out massive downtown celebrations to honor America's 250th birthday. The festivities kick off with the Stars & Stripes 5K (8:30 AM), followed by a vibrant parade down historic Houston Street (10:00 AM). The party then moves to Civic Park at Hemisfair for a food and music festival, concluding with the Stars & Stripes Downtown Spectacular fireworks show at 9:00 PM.When: Saturday, July 4, 2026, events run all dayWhere: Downtown San Antonio & Civic Park at HemisfairLink: Visit San Antonio Independence Day Hub San Antonio is rolling out massive downtown celebrations to honor America's 250th birthday. The festivities kick off with the Stars & Stripes 5K (8:30 AM), followed by a vibrant parade down historic Houston Street (10:00 AM). The party then moves to Civic Park at Hemisfair for a food and music festival, concluding with the Stars & Stripes Downtown Spectacular fireworks show at 9:00 PM.Saturday, July 4, 2026, events run all dayDowntown San Antonio & Civic Park at Hemisfair

Along the historic River Walk, Go Rio River Walk Cruises is offering specialty themed events, including "All-American Picnic Cruises" and an evening "Fireworks Viewing Party Cruise." Nearby, the River Walk Extension will host a four-day Fourth of July Artisan Show showcasing handmade local goods from July 3 through July 6.

Go Rio River Walk Cruises & Artisan ShowWhat: Experience Independence Day from the iconic San Antonio River Walk. Go Rio is hosting specialty "All-American Picnic Cruises" and an evening "Fireworks Viewing Party Cruise." Additionally, the River Walk Extension will host a four-day Fourth of July Artisan Show featuring handmade local goods.When: July 2–4, 2026 (Cruises); July 3–6, 2026 (Artisan Show)Where: San Antonio River WalkLink: Go Rio Cruise and Artisan Show Details Experience Independence Day from the iconic San Antonio River Walk. Go Rio is hosting specialty "All-American Picnic Cruises" and an evening "Fireworks Viewing Party Cruise." Additionally, the River Walk Extension will host a four-day Fourth of July Artisan Show featuring handmade local goods.July 2–4, 2026 (Cruises); July 3–6, 2026 (Artisan Show)San Antonio River Walk

For thrill-seekers, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is hosting its "Star-Spangled Nights" celebration on both Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. In addition to normal park operations, the venue will host a 360-degree fireworks spectacular and a newly designed patriotic drone show after dark. Park tickets start at $39 online.

Star-Spangled Nights at Six Flags Fiesta TexasWhat: High-energy theme park thrills meet a stunning patriotic tribute. Enjoy the park’s roller coasters and waterpark by day, then experience a dazzling 360-degree firework spectacular and the all-new FiestaLuz drone show set to patriotic music at night.When: Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4, 2026Where: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, San Antonio, TXLink: Six Flags Fiesta Texas Event Page High-energy theme park thrills meet a stunning patriotic tribute. Enjoy the park’s roller coasters and waterpark by day, then experience a dazzling 360-degree firework spectacular and the all-new FiestaLuz drone show set to patriotic music at night.Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4, 2026Six Flags Fiesta Texas, San Antonio, TX