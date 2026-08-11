Wildfire danger in Central Texas increases this week

The Brief As we get further into the summer, the risk of wildfires is increasing As a precaution, several Central Texas counties have begun issuing burn bans Ingredients for wildfires are lining up across Texas with heat, dry grass and vegetation



Several counties in the area have issued burn bans. This comes as the risk of wildfires increases.

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What they're saying:

"One spark can become somebody else's emergency extremely fast right now," Texas A&M Forest Service PIO Reilly Ruggiero said.

That warning played out along Highway 130 near Lockhart. A man said he saw a grass fire burning along the road, called 911, and then grabbed his power washer and started spraying. He said he was able to knock down about half the flames before fire crews arrived.

"These small grass fires can spread extremely fast, potentially within minutes," Ruggiero said.

Ruggiero said the ingredients are lining up across Texas with heat, dry grass and vegetation, and when the wind picks up, the potential for flames to move even faster.

"The big concern that we're seeing right now is what are called surface fuels. They're those grasses and very fine fuels. Even after rain, they can dry out significantly fast and be receptive to fire again within a matter of days," Ruggiero said.

Dig deeper:

Right now, Travis, Hays, Burnet, and Llano counties are among 124 counties across Texas under burn bans as August is typically the peak month for wildfires.

On Monday alone, the Texas A&M Forest Service received seven requests for assistance on wildfires burning more than 3,000 acres combined.

"We are running a lot of initial attack fires throughout the state, so conditions are there," Ruggiero said.

Many of these fires start with people.

"We know across the state, 90% or nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused, whether that be by debris burning, equipment use such as welding, having safety chains dragging over trailers, mowing your lawn and kicking up a rock, all of those things that we're looking for can cause sparks," Ruggiero said.

What you can do:

If you are operating equipment or doing something that can cause a spark, have a fire extinguisher or water source nearby.

If you see a fire, get to a safe place and call 911.