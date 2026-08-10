Lake Travis High student athlete suffers serious health emergency

The Brief Lake Travis High School cancels football activities after student-athlete suffers serious health emergency The emergency required the assistance of Travis County STAR Flight



Lake Travis High School head football coach Hank Carter says football activities have been canceled for today after a student-athlete experienced a serious health emergency.

The backstory:

Carter said in a note to parents that the emergency happened at around 8 a.m. this morning at football practice.

The emergency required the assistance of Travis County STAR Flight, and out of an abundance of caution, the remainder of football activities for today were canceled.

What they're saying:

"While I cannot share any details surrounding the situation, I sincerely appreciate the calls, emails, and texts offering support," Carter said.

"I am extremely grateful for our athletic training staff, coaches, LTISD PD, and the first responders who arrived on site within minutes of the call. Our thoughts and prayers are with the player and his family at this time," Carter added.

Austin-Travis County EMS sent the following statement:

"ATCEMS & Travis County STARFlight responded to Lake Travis High School around 8 a.m. for a reported seizure. ATCEMS Medics initiated advanced life support and called for STARFlight, who transported a teenaged patient to Dell Children’s Medical Center in critical condition."