Austin, San Antonio community steps up to support TSA workers

The Brief As the partial government shutdown continues to impact air travel, local airports and businesses are stepping up to support TSA workers At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials are asking for help collecting gift cards for TSA employees The San Antonio International Airport is also trying to support its TSA agents by hosting a gift card drive. It’s set for Monday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m. at the airport’s flight safety building



As the partial government shutdown continues to impact air travel, local airports and businesses are stepping up to support TSA workers.

Here in Austin and San Antonio, the community is stepping in to help TSA workers get by.

What they're saying:

"As the weeks continue, if this continues, it's not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports," said Adam Stahl, acting deputy TSA Administrator.

He says without pay, more TSA agents will continue to call in sick or quit impacting airport operations.

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials are asking for help collecting gift cards for TSA employees. They can be for groceries, gas, or restaurants, but must be under $25. Cash is not accepted.

For those who can’t make it to the airport, officials suggest donating to local nonprofits, including the Central Texas Food Bank, which has been providing support onsite.

"We have some of the greatest agents, and they've continued to show up and take care of our passengers," said Clay White, of the San Antonio International Airport.

The San Antonio International Airport is also trying to support its TSA agents by hosting a gift card drive. It’s set for Monday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m. at the airport’s flight safety building. If you can’t make it during those times, officials say you can arrange an alternate drop-off.

"It's a tight airport family, a tight industry. We're really just trying to focus our efforts on coming alongside and supporting the TSA agents right now," said White.

Gift cards should be valued at $20 or less. TSA employees cannot accept cash or cash-equivalent cards like visa gift cards due to federal requirements. Instead, donations should be for restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, or other everyday essentials.

"This thing will pass through eventually. And until then, whatever we can do as a team to make it a little bit better. I mean, we obviously can't make up for everything, but if we can just a little and everybody chips in, and let's really remain the focus instead of spending time worrying about the future, just trying to help people in the present," said White.

Why you should care:

Local businesses are also stepping in. Pluckers Wing Bar is offering free meals to TSA agents with a valid badge.

"Everybody needs to eat. And if they can't afford to eat at this time, then we're providing them with something that goes above and beyond what they can afford at this time and gives them an opportunity to come have a good meal and a good restaurant and enjoy themselves and kind of take their minds off of what is not good right now," said Mark Greenberg, co-founder, Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers says the offer is valid through the end of the government shutdown.

"These people are falling on hard times, and so it's an opportunity for us to really show that we do care and give back to the community," said Greenberg.

P. Terry’s also donated hundreds of meals to TSA workers at ABIA, calling it a small way to say thank you.

Officials say it’s all about supporting the people who continue to show up despite not getting paid.

Airport officials say the need will continue as long as the shutdown does, and they’re encouraging anyone who can to help.