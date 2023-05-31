Austin 'serial killer' accused of sexually assaulting, strangling elderly woman

A man described by officials as a "serial killer" has been accused of sexually assaulting and murdering an elderly woman in her East Austin home four years ago.

62-year-old Raul Meza Jr has been charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of 65-year-old Gloria Lofton in her home on Sara Drive.

According to court paperwork, Meza had called Austin 3-1-1 on May 24 and when transferred to the APD Homicide Office, told the detective on the phone "My name is Raul Meza and I think you're looking for me."

Meza told the detective about how he had been in and out of prison, before saying "I got out in 2016…I end up murdering a lady soon afterward…it was on Sara Drive." He claimed police misidentified the death and that it was not investigated as a homicide. He even stated he had been promised money for committing the murder.

The call prompted a homicide crime analyst to search death investigations on Sara Drive between 2013 and 2021 and Lofton's case was found.

On May 9, 2019, homicide detectives were called to the home where they found Lofton in a bedroom partially clothed with a "distinct border on [her] neck".

The investigation revealed that Lofton had been sexually assaulted and strangled, and that DNA found at the scene matched in 2020 to Meza.

Meza had also been involved in a disturbance report at a home next door and had that address listed on a previously issued driver's license.

In the same Austin 3-1-1 call that Meza spoke about the Lofton murder, court paperwork says that Meza also described another homicide, that of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga on May 20 at his Pflugerville home, which was being investigated by the Pflugerville Police Department.

In addition to Fraga and Lofton's deaths, Meza also detailed a double murder he committed in San Antonio years prior.

Court paperwork says that Meza's call lasted 14 minutes before he said he heard sirens and hung up.