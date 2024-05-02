Austin weather: Another chance of severe storms

Another round of showers and storms is possible on the 2nd day of May.

The highest rain chances during the day will happen east of Austin.

This is where the atmosphere is most unstable and located near the outflow boundary left behind from last night's storms.

Plus, a cluster of storms in West Texas could survive long enough to clip the Hill Country tonight.

The severe risk is lower today at LEVEL 1 status. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible with the storms.

Rain chances could linger into the weekend.

