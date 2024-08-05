Longtime Austin shelter dog to star in Legally Blonde the Musical

article

A longtime Austin shelter dog is getting his time in the spotlight.

Tajin, an 8-year-old dog from the Austin Animal Center, will play a role in Zilker Theatre Productions' version of Legally Blonde the Musical.

Tajin has been waiting for more than three years to find a home after he was found tied up in a yard without food or water.

The 60-pound dog will play the role of Rufus in Legally Blonde on select nights.

READ MORE: Formerly injured stray dog proudly walks his dad down the aisle in Round Rock wedding

The Austin Animal Center says his role in the play is a "testament to his resilience and charm."

The shelter says that Tajin is best suited for a home with a well-matched dog or cat without young children.

Legally Blonde the Musical performances will be held through August 17 at the Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater.

Admission is free.

If you'd like to learn more about how to adopt Tajin click here.