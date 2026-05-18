Austin shooting spree: APD releases full timeline of events; 3 suspects arrested

The Brief The Austin Police Department has released a full timeline of events connected to the shooting spree across Austin Three suspects, including two teens, were arrested APD said the shooting spree happened from May 16-17 At least 12 separate shootings are being investigated



The Austin Police Department has released a full timeline of events in connection with a shooting spree across Austin.

Three suspects were arrested, which included two teens, a 15-and 16-year-old.

APD released the identity of the third suspect, 17-year-old Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo.

Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo, 17. Credit: The Austin Police Department

The backstory:

During a press conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a string of shootings, vehicle thefts and robberies happened across South and East Austin from May 16 and 17.

APD said at least 12 separate shootings are being investigated. The shootings struck apartment buildings, homes, businesses and two Austin Fire Department stations.

Authorities said the 17-year-old, Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo, had an active warrant for stealing a firearm from the same store where the 15-year-old allegedly stole another gun Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects stole more than four vehicles during the spree and may have switched vehicles multiple times.

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe the incidents were a mix of random and target shootings. The suspects knew some of the victims, APD said.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public related to these incidents.

APD said over the course of all 12 shootings

Four people were injured. Three victims had non-life-threatening injuries, and one victim had critical injuries and was taken to the trauma center.

Five cars were hit by gunfire

Four homes were hit by gunfire

Two Austin Fire Departments were hit by gunfire

Three Austin Fire Department trucks were hit by gunfire

At least five cars were stolen

One gun was stolen

APD said several investigative resources were used throughout the investigation.

At this time, investigators are still processing evidence, including shell casings, surveillance footage, stolen vehicles, and digital evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Timeline:

The Austin Police Department released a full timeline of events:

Saturday, May 16:

11:30 a.m. – Officers received a report of a stolen firearm from a business located at 321 W. Ben White Boulevard. Surveillance footage identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata. Investigators later determined the Hyundai Sonata had itself been stolen from the Social Apartments located at 1817 E. Oltorf Drive.

3:58 p.m. – 10 Yucca Drive – The first confirmed shooting occurred at a trailer residence. Officers located multiple shell casings and bullet damage to the structure. No injuries were reported.

4:30 p.m. – 3300 Parker Lane – Officers responded to another shooting at the Whisper Hollow apartment complex. Multiple vehicles and an occupied apartment were struck by gunfire, including rooms occupied by adults and young children. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Investigators recovered shell casings from the scene and obtained surveillance footage showing a black sedan involved in the shooting.

6:08 p.m. – 1601 Montopolis Drive – A third shooting occurred at an apartment complex. Investigators learned that the suspect(s) exited the vehicle on foot and fired through the door of a third-floor apartment. No injuries were reported. Witnesses observed a suspect wearing a black hoodie enter a black sedan and flee the scene. Investigators obtained surveillance footage, which linked this shooting to the previous shootings. Detectives began investigating this as a series of shootings.

6:19 p.m. – In the 4800 block of Cypress Bend – An unoccupied residence was struck by gunfire. The homeowner later returned to his residence to discover bullet holes that has been struck through his home and vehicle. Investigators recovered video footage from a neighboring residence that captured a dark-colored sedan matching the vehicle that was involved in previous incidents.

7:00 p.m. – 2707 S IH-35 Service Road North – A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a Motel 6 parking lot. Investigators obtained video capturing images of the suspects, which matched the descriptions from previous incidents.

8:30 p.m. – 6575 Decker Lane – Shots were fired at a business and nearby vehicles. A witness stated that a suspect fired a gun into the air from a vehicle. No damage or injuries were reported.

8:49 p.m. – Austin Fire Station 26, 6702 Wentworth Drive – A suspect fired shots from a vehicle into the Austin Fire (AFD) station garage doors, while firefighters were inside. The gunfire struck emergency response vehicles and equipment. No firefighters were injured.

8:55 p.m. - 5700 block of Purple Sage Drive – Two victims reported that suspect(s) fired shots from their vehicle, striking the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, which was parked and attended. One victim, who was sitting inside the vehicle when it was struck, received minor injuries from the shattered windshield glass. The witnesses described the suspects driving in a dark-colored sedan, which matched the description of the sedan used in previous incidents.

Related article

Sunday, May 17:

3:50 a.m. – 2336 Douglas Street – Another stolen vehicle was reported.

7:45 a.m. – 1800 E. Stassney Lane – Officers recovered a stolen vehicle containing bullet damage believed to be connected to the ongoing incidents.

8:46 a.m. – 7400 block of Janes Ranch Road – A victim was shot in the back and stomach and transported to a hospital. A witness described a dark-colored sedan driving away after hearing shots fired, linking this incident to the incidents of the prior day.

9:00 a.m. – South First Street and Ben White Boulevard – Officers located one of the stolen Hyundai vehicles connected to the investigation, but the vehicle eluded before officers could attempt a traffic stop.

9:30 a.m. – Investigators recovered additional stolen vehicles in Southeast Austin believed to be tied to the suspects and shootings.

10:46 a.m. – Austin Fire Station 32, 2804 Monticello Road – Another shooting involving a gold-colored sedan was reported. A suspect fired shots from a vehicle into the Austin Fire (AFD) station while the garage doors were open, striking an AFD vehicle and the building structure. Firefighters were inside during the shooting. A witness told a firefighter they observed a suspect in a gold sedan firing into the station.

1:27 p.m. – 4501 S IH-35 Service Road North – Investigators believe the suspects stole a white Kia Optima later used in several shootings.

1:44 p.m. – 2223 Burton Drive – Two victims were shot during a drive-by shooting involving the white Kia Optima. As officers searched for the suspect vehicle, portions of Burton Drive near East Oltorf Lane were temporarily shut down as part of the active investigation and emergency response. Detectives reviewed camera footage that corroborated what the victims reported to officers.

1:53 p.m. – 6118 Fairway Street – Another shooting involving the white sedan was reported.

2:02 p.m. – 10001 Burleson Road – Additional shots-fired incident reported.

2:29 p.m. – 11700 Dionda Lane – A victim sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim is continuing to be treated at a local hospital. Investigators located surveillance footage showing a white Kia sedan approaching a victim before the victim fell to the ground. The Kia then fled the scene.

3:23 p.m. – FM 973 Area – The stolen white Kia Optima was located by Manor Police Department officers after a BOLO was broadcast to surrounding agencies. Manor Police Department and Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the vehicle until the suspects drove into a field near FM 973 and abandoned the vehicle. Three suspects fled on foot. One suspect was apprehended near the vehicle. A second suspect was located nearby after an extensive search involving K9s, air support, and multiple agencies. The third suspect was detained later after Manor PD responded to a suspicious person call near FM 973. All three suspects were ultimately taken into custody.

Debate on license plate readers

Dig deeper:

Now, a debate is brewing over why it took so long to track the suspects down.

Austin police currently don’t use license plate readers. The program ended last year after privacy and civil liberties concerns. Manor police used the technology to find the teens in under an hour.

"It's not hypothetical whether the technology would have helped or not. Had that technology not been in Manor, we may never have known that's where they went until another shooting happened," Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Chief Davis agreed the technology would have been helpful.

"What I'll say is this, probably having license plate readers would have been helpful under these circumstances," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.

"Could that have helped? Yes, it could have helped," Chief Davis said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took it a step further, blasting local leaders.

"Stop being easy on criminals and start deploying whatever tools you can access to make sure you're able to prevent crime and quickly solve it," Governor Abbott said.

"Flock Safety ALPR Technology was used earlier in the afternoon on Sunday after receiving the BOLO from Austin PD regarding the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was searched through Flock, and it was discovered the vehicle had just entered the City of Manor northbound on N FM 973 Rd. This directed officers to the south end of the city in their search efforts, later locating the vehicle at S San Marcos St and E Carrie Manor St.," the Manor Police Department said in a statement.

In this case, ALPR technology was able to direct officers' search efforts to a more specific area, which helped tremendously in locating the vehicle."

What's next:

Police said formal charges remain under review and are expected to include multiple counts related to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault/motor vehicle, deadly conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, theft of a firearm, and other related offenses.

Additional charges may be filed as investigators continue reviewing ballistic evidence, surveillance footage, witness statements, and recovered evidence.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245. You can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.