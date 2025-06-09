Austin man charged with murdering brother

The Brief Tevin Stewart, 31, is charged with murder after he told police he shot his brother. Warren Stewart was shot and killed late Friday night. Austin PD said it was the city's 28th homicide of the year.



A man is charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing his brother in northeast Austin on Friday night.

Halifax Drive shooting

What we know:

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a home on Halifax Drive after someone called 911 asking for help.

When ATCEMS arrived, they spoke with Tevin Stewart, 31, who led them to the victim.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Warren Stewart, had a gunshot wound. Stewart later died.

Austin Police were called to the scene.

Tevin Stewart

Tevin Stewart told officers that he was the one who had shot his brother and then called 911.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the two had been living together.

Austin police previously said it was the city's 28th homicide of the year.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about what may have led to the shooting.