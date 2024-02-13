Austin pastor fired for alleged predatory history

A popular church in Austin has fired one of its pastors after finding out about a lengthy history of sexual misconduct allegations.

Austin Stone Community Church reported Aaron Ivey to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, and the Austin Police Department.

The church said it found a clear pattern of predatory manipulation dating back to 2011. The incidents involved teenage and adult victims.

Austin Stone said it is heartbroken for the victims and their families, and that any victims should contact APD of the State.