Austin Target shooting: APD looking for driver of vehicle that was hit by suspect

The Brief APD detectives are looking for the driver of the vehicle that was hit by a deadly shooting suspect The suspect, Ethan Nieneker, was seen on dash-cam video hitting several cars on a flyover in North Austin Nieneker killed three people at a North Austin Target parking lot on August 11



The Austin Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that included a vehicle driven by the man suspected of shooting and killing three people at a Target in North Austin on Monday.

Police received and showed dash-cam video of the crash on Monday, August 11.

In the video, a Honda sedan was hit and spun out on the flyover from Research Blvd. northbound to MoPac Expressway. Immediately after, a Toyota 4-Runner which was stolen from the suspect, 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker, was seen crashing with another vehicle, a white Dodge Caravan or similar minivan.

Detectives believe the crash happened around 2:18 p.m. during a series of events after the deadly triple shooting at a North Austin Target.

Investigators want to speak to the driver of the minivan seen in the video to determine if there were any injuries, and to get more information about the crash.

More charges may be pursued against Nieneker as a result of the crash.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has information about the driver is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

Austin Target shooting

The backstory:

Austin police said on August 11 at around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to calls of multiple shootings at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found a victim, later identified as Rosa, in the parking lot. Rosa was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

65-year-old Adam Chow, his wife, and his 4-year-old granddaughter were also found in the parking lot.

APD says Chow and his granddaughter were pronounced dead at the scene. Chow's wife suffered only minor injuries.