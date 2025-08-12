'He said that he was Jesus': APD releases more info on Target shooting, suspect

The Brief Austin police identify suspect in triple homicide outside North Austin Target on August 11 Victims identified as Hector Leopoldo Martinez Machuca, Adam Chow and Chow's 4-year-old granddaughter Suspect is 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker



The Austin Police Department has identified the suspect and the victims in the triple homicide outside a North Austin Target.

Identities of victims in Austin Target shooting

APD says the victims in the shooting were 24-year-old Hector Leopoldo Martinez Machuca, 65-year-old Adam Chow and Chow's 4-year-old granddaughter.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker.

FOX 7 Austin CrimeWatch reporter Meredith Aldis says that Nieneker has a history of assault family violence, criminal mischief, DWI and possession.

Officials had previously said that the suspect had a history of mental health issues with APD saying that he "does have a rap sheet with us."

Nieneker has been charged with two counts of capital murder for the 4-year-old granddaughter and for Chow. He has also been charged with first-degree felony murder for Martinez Machuca.

"What happened yesterday was an unprovoked and deliberate act of violence. Innocent lives were taken in broad daylight in a place where people should feel safe to run their everyday errands and to live their everyday lives," Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

FOX 7 Austin asked police what Nieneker's motive was.

"He said that he was Jesus and there was really no reason whatsoever given. It was a completely random choosing of the victims," Sgt. Nathan Sexton said.

Austin Target shooting: What happened?

Timeline:

Austin police say that on August 11 at around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to calls of multiple shootings at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found Martinez Machuca in the parking lot. Martinez Machuca was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Chow, his wife and their 4-year-old granddaughter were also located in the parking lot.

APD says Chow and his granddaughter were pronounced dead at the scene. Chow's wife suffered only minor injuries.

Police say that the investigation found that Nieneker randomly attacked Martinez Machuca, who was a Target employee, in the parking lot.

Nieneker shot and killed Martinez Machuca while Martinez Machuca was collecting shopping carts. Nieneker then ran to a black Jeep Cherokee and began firing as the Jeep attempted to evade the gunfire.

Police say Nieneker then ran up to a gray Toyota 4-Runner where he shot Chow as he sat in the driver seat. He then fired into the backseat, striking Chow's 4-year-old granddaughter.

Chow’s wife carried their granddaughter from the vehicle and Nieneker pushed her from the vehicle. Nieneker then drove the Toyota from the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Nieneker found a water truck parked alongside the 7800 block of Mopac Expressway. He opened the driver’s door and repeatedly assaulted the driver before pushing him out of the vehicle.

Nieneker attempted to put the truck into drive but was unable to. He then jumped out of the truck and chased a male with a pistol in his hand before running back to the stolen 4-Runner and drove off.



At approximately 2:25 p.m., APD received the call of a multiple-vehicle crash as the stolen 4-Runner crashed into a Volkswagen before landing on top of an Infiniti SUV. Nieneker exited the vehicle and went over to the Volkswagen, opened the door and repeatedly assaulted the female driver of the Volkswagen. He pushed the female driver of the Volkswagen out and then drove off.



At 2:34 p.m., a suspect matching Nieneker’s description exited the stolen Volkswagen and went up to a Waymo vehicle and attempted to break into it. This failed and Nieneker returned to the stolen Volkswagen and drove away.



At 2:37 p.m., an acquaintance known to Nieneker through bible study reported that Nieneker had thrown a brick through his residence in the 2100 block of La Casa Drive.



At 2:58 p.m., APD received the call of a naked male walking through a backyard in the 2400 block of La Casa Drive. Nieneker was observed running into a "porta potty" and then leaving on foot.

Officers located Nieneker walking naked on Montclaire Street.

Nieneker was issued commands, did not comply, was tased and taken into custody at 3:06 p.m. Officers checked the area, and the matching suspect clothing previously captured surveillance was located inside of the "porta potty".

What you can do:

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have photos, videos, or potential evidence, please submit them by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

What they're saying:

A Target spokesperson provided a statement to FOX 7 Austin following the shooting, saying:

"We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team."

The Travis County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken for the victims of these senseless acts of violence. We are grateful to our partners at the Austin Police Department for their quick work to apprehend the suspect and prevent further violence. We look forward to working with them to serve justice for the victims and our community."

More on Target shooting suspect

Dig deeper:

APD says he had two previous mental health reports with them.

"This man had some serious issues. I think about the systems that failed in a way as we move forward, we're looking at this background," Davis said.

Court records show a lengthy criminal history in both Travis and Williamson Counties.

In Travis County in 2016, he was charged with assault of a family member, criminal mischief, and violating a protective order. He had a DWI in 2017. He was charged with another assault in 2019 where he was accused of punching his roommate. That case was dismissed because prosecutors were unable to locate the victim.

The other charges were either reduced or he served at most a few months in jail.

In Williamson County, he was charged with marijuana possession in 2011. In 2015, he had a case of DWI and one of criminal mischief, where he was intoxicated and broke furniture, walls, mirrors, doors, and spilled his blood all over a home, causing about $140,000 worth of damage. That ended in probation.

He also had two family violence assault charges, accused of punching and hitting his girlfriend's head against the wall. Those were later dismissed.