North Austin Target shooting: What we know about the suspect

The Brief Three people are dead after a shooting at the Target on Research Boulevard in North Austin. The suspect, a 32-year-old white male with a history of mental health issues, was arrested in South Austin after fleeing in stolen vehicles. APD says the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.



Austin police say three people were killed Monday in a shooting at a North Austin Target before the suspect fled in stolen vehicles and was arrested in South Austin.

The shooting happened at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard, between Ohlen Road and Fairfield Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS initially reported four patients, but police later confirmed three people were shot and all died from their injuries. The motive remains unclear at this time, according to APD.

Who is the North Austin Target shooting suspect?

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as a 32-year-old white male with a history of mental health issues. APD said he also "does have a rap sheet with us," though details of his prior offenses were not immediately released. His name has not been released.

Investigators say the suspect fled the Target in a stolen vehicle, crashed it, then carjacked another vehicle before driving to South Austin. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Austin police block off the area around the Target store on Research Boulevard in North Austin after a shooting that left two people dead on Aug. 11, 2025.

What we don't know:

APD has not determined a motive for the shooting. Investigators have not said whether the suspect knew the victims, and the victims’ names have not been released pending family notification.

Local perspective:

The Target is located in a busy shopping corridor in North Austin surrounded by retail stores and restaurants. Shoppers reported hearing gunshots and seeing people run from the store as police arrived.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or saw the suspect during his escape to call 911 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.