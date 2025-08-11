North Austin Target shooting: 3 dead, suspect detained: APD

The Brief Shooting at North Austin Target; suspect detained 3 confirmed dead, APD says



Three people are dead and a suspect has been detained after a shooting incident at a North Austin Target, says APD.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened at the Target at 8601 Research Boulevard, between Ohlen Road and Fairfield Drive.

APD Chief Lisa Davis held a press briefing to give more details about the incident.

APD was called to the Target for a hotshot call at 2:15 p.m. August 11. Officers arrived within minutes and found three people shot in the parking lot, says Chief Davis.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen car, which APD currently believes he stole from one of the people killed.

After crashing that car, the suspect then went to a VW dealership and stole another car, says Davis, and was later found in South Austin and taken into custody by APD after a tasing.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 32 years old, with a mental health history.

ATCEMS says two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. A fourth person was treated on scene for unrelated injuries.

Road closures

APD has shut down the 8000 block of the southbound frontage road of MoPac between Executive Center Drive and Anderson Lane.

The main lanes, both northbound and southbound, of MoPac remain open. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Active crime scene

APD says that due to the active crime scene, they will not be releasing vehicles in the parking lot to their owners until after the initial investigation is complete.

Shoppers and residents in the area are advised to arrange alternate transportation home and APD says it will update when it is safe to retrieve your vehicle.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.