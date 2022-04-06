Austin Taxpayer Assistance Center open for face-to-face IRS help on April 9

The IRS is opening the Austin Taxpayer Assistance Center for Saturday hours this weekend to assist Austin taxpayers needing a little extra help with their taxes.

The Austin TAC at 825 E. Rundberg Lane will be open on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The center is following CDC social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 and attendees will be required to wear face masks and social distance at this event.

Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or needing help resolving a tax problem, will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are not available, they will receive a referral for these services.

Foreign language interpreters will also be available. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services.

The following services will be available:

Child Tax Credit information and help

Online Account Assistance

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Renewal

IRS Identity Theft Victim Assistance

Payments - check or money order only (no cash will be accepted)

Refunds

Tax Law Questions

Transcripts and Forms

IRS Free File

No tax return preparation will be available at the IRS TAC. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.

Free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites in Austin. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000.

To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

Come prepared

People should check IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open. Individuals visiting a TAC need to bring the following:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents

Bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds

