North Austin team headed to t-ball world series in Louisiana

The Austin Diamondbacks are headed to the T-ball World Series. It's the first time in 70 years that a team has accomplished this feat for the North Austin Optimists.

For players at this level of athleticism, it's less about talking the talk and more about hard work. Player Mitchell Escobar said he hadn't told any of his friends.

These players are so laser-focused, that they didn't even have much time for an interview. But they did say they attribute much of their success to their families.

"I like to be great like my dad," Kreih Nevels said.

Some are unclear what the game plan is or that there even is a game.

FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi asked one player what they are doing in Louisiana Tuesday to which he responded 'swimming'.

Jesse Munoz has been coaching for 10 years.

"I’m nervous but I think we’re doing good they’re getting a lot better every practice," Munoz said.