Austin man added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added an Austin man to its Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

William Eugene Bird, 54, has been wanted since October 2021, when the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for probation violation.

In 2012, Bird was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure after an incident involving a 10-year-old girl. He subsequently was sentenced to six years of confinement.

In 2014, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to another four years.

In 2021, he was convicted of injury of a child and was sentenced to one year of confinement. During the same year, Bird was also convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction and received six years’ probation.

Bird is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, back, and both arms. He occasionally wears glasses.

In addition to Austin, Bird also has ties to Bastrop and Kempner.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Bird’s wanted bulletin.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Bird’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

Officials remind the public to not attempt to apprehend fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.