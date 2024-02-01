Council updates Austin's policy on shelter dogs with severe bite history

The Austin City Council has voted to update the Austin Animal Center's policy on dogs with a severe bite history.

AAC will use the Dunbar Bite Scale to measure aggressive behavior, and to determine when humane euthanasia is necessary.

The update goes into effect this August.

The circumstances of bites will be considered, and euthanasia is still a last resort option.

The ordinance also doesn't affect dogs owned by residents, only those legally owned by the city, including strays or surrendered animals.

AAC says that under the current policy, dogs with a bite history were released to rescue organizations and adopted, leading to several significant bites.