Plane crash in Spring Branch leaves 2 people dead: sheriff

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 29, 2024 4:51pm CDT
Comal County
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Comal County on Monday.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, April 29, around 3:15 p.m., a small plane crashed in the 600 block of Lantana Ridge in Spring Branch.

Two people were found dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Pilot identified in deadly plane crash

A Lakeway man has been identified as the pilot who was killed in a small plane crash Monday night.

At this time, the identities of the victims are not available.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.

The NTSB will be the lead agency and provide any updates.