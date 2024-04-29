Plane crash in Spring Branch leaves 2 people dead: sheriff

Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Comal County on Monday.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, April 29, around 3:15 p.m., a small plane crashed in the 600 block of Lantana Ridge in Spring Branch.

Two people were found dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, the identities of the victims are not available.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.

The NTSB will be the lead agency and provide any updates.