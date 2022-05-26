Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in North Austin

Austin Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 9400 block of N Lamar Blvd at approximately 3:10 a.m. on May 18.

APD says the pedestrian, 47-year-old Bobby Owen, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was located near the scene and arrested for Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

