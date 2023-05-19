7 hospitalized after crash involving CapMetro bus in Southeast Austin: ATCEMS

Seven people were hospitalized after a crash involving a CapMetro bus in Southeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash at Nuckols Crossing Road and South Pleasant Valley Road.

Medics in four ambulances transported five patients to St. David's South and two patients to Seton Hays.

All patients are not expected to have life-threatening injuries.

