Circle C Ranch residents remember hit-and-run victim

Austin’s Circle C residents are mourning the loss of one of their neighbors who they said was killed in a hit-and-run. Neighbors said the lady they saw get hit was loved and this is a huge loss to the tight-knit community.

On Wednesday, August 17 at around 8:30 in the morning, neighbors said a lady, who walks frequently, was hit on the corner of South Bay Lane and Way Lane and was killed. They said the driver didn’t stop and instead peeled away.

"There’s kids, there’s families, this is a family dominant neighborhood, just to be on the lookout and slow down, it’s not worth it to catch an extra 30 seconds off your time," Circle C neighborhood resident Becky Lister said.

This year, pedestrian deaths have outpaced motorist fatalities in Austin. One Circle C community member said people need to slow down. "A lot of people speed through here," Lister said.

Neighbors said the victim was in cancer remission and was planning on celebrating her 49th wedding anniversary later that day.

"It’s very shocking, it’s unfortunate, it’s sad, she was obviously very well-loved," Lister said.

Neighbors said the car Austin PD is looking for and believe to be involved in the crash is a dark-colored Toyota Corolla. If you have any information, call the Austin Police Department.