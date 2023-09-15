City of Austin to hold emergency preparedness class for residents

The City of Austin is inviting residents to sign up for an emergency preparedness class to be held on Sept. 28.

The course will teach people what they need to know to be ready for a disaster.

Instructors will walk students through the four steps of preparedness: making a plan, building a kit, knowing your neighbors and staying informed.

RELATED: Austin City Council to vote on APD Open Policing Data Release resolution

Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters will be on-site.

Visit the class page here for more information.