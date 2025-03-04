Crash involving Austin fire vehicle kills 1, hospitalizes another: APD

The Brief One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash near the Austin airport. The crash happened just after 1 p.m., says APD. The crash involved an Austin Fire Department vehicle and a civilian vehicle.



A crash involving an Austin Fire Department vehicle killed one person and hospitalized another on Tuesday, says the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

APD says the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on March 4 in the intersection of the E. SH 71 eastbound service road and Presidential Boulevard outside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The crash involved an Austin Fire Department vehicle and a civilian vehicle.

ATCEMS responded to the scene and performed live-saving measures on two people who were taken to the hospital.

One of them, an adult, was pronounced dead a short time later.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what caused the crash or the status of the second adult taken to the hospital.

What's next:

APD says this is an ongoing investigation.