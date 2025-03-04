Crash involving Austin fire vehicle kills 1, hospitalizes another: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A crash involving an Austin Fire Department vehicle killed one person and hospitalized another on Tuesday, says the Austin Police Department.
What we know:
APD says the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on March 4 in the intersection of the E. SH 71 eastbound service road and Presidential Boulevard outside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The crash involved an Austin Fire Department vehicle and a civilian vehicle.
ATCEMS responded to the scene and performed live-saving measures on two people who were taken to the hospital.
One of them, an adult, was pronounced dead a short time later.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown what caused the crash or the status of the second adult taken to the hospital.
What's next:
APD says this is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.