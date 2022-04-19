Top female chefs, pit masters featured at You Grill, Girl! event

Top female chefs and pit masters will be smoking and grilling dishes under stars at the You Grill, Girl! event.

The event is a fundraiser for Les Dames D'Escoffier which helps women in culinary, wine, and hospitality professions. The money raised will go to scholarships and grants.

The event will be in the parking lot at Franklin BBQ located at 900 E. 11th St on April 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Some of the highly acclaimed and award-winning chefs participating include:

Amie Brown, Megan Nesland, Sarah Petmecky - Franklin BBQ

Jess Maher & Monique Santua - Lenoir

Sarah Heard & Bianca Frasier - Foreign & Domestic

Sarah McIntosh & Chloe Kennedy - Epicerie

Janie Ramirez - Dai Due

Cheryl Drummond - Torchy’s Tacos

Abby Love - Abby Jane Bakeshop

Sonya Cote - Eden East, Hillside Farmacy

Kate Joiner - Hestia

Matti Bills - Three Six General

Sawyer Lewis & Lindsey LeRoy - LeRoy and Lewis

Meredith Shaffer & Samantha Anderson - Camp Lucy

Laura Sawicki

Amanda Turner - Olamaie

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter