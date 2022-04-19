Top female chefs, pit masters featured at You Grill, Girl! event
AUSTIN, Texas - Top female chefs and pit masters will be smoking and grilling dishes under stars at the You Grill, Girl! event.
The event is a fundraiser for Les Dames D'Escoffier which helps women in culinary, wine, and hospitality professions. The money raised will go to scholarships and grants.
The event will be in the parking lot at Franklin BBQ located at 900 E. 11th St on April 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Some of the highly acclaimed and award-winning chefs participating include:
- Amie Brown, Megan Nesland, Sarah Petmecky - Franklin BBQ
- Jess Maher & Monique Santua - Lenoir
- Sarah Heard & Bianca Frasier - Foreign & Domestic
- Sarah McIntosh & Chloe Kennedy - Epicerie
- Janie Ramirez - Dai Due
- Cheryl Drummond - Torchy’s Tacos
- Abby Love - Abby Jane Bakeshop
- Sonya Cote - Eden East, Hillside Farmacy
- Kate Joiner - Hestia
- Matti Bills - Three Six General
- Sawyer Lewis & Lindsey LeRoy - LeRoy and Lewis
- Meredith Shaffer & Samantha Anderson - Camp Lucy
- Laura Sawicki
- Amanda Turner - Olamaie
