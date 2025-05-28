Man arrested, charged with DWI after deadly auto-pedestrian crash

The Brief Austin police arrest man and charge him with DWI in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash Juan Mario Martinez-Hernandez was hit and killed on May 24 in 4900 block of Burleson Road



Austin police say a man has been arrested and charged with DWI in connection to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

The backstory:

On May 24 at around 12:50 a.m., the Austin Police Department says it responded to the 4900 block of Burleson Road to a crash between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

When officers arrived, the driver of the motor vehicle had left the scene.

The pedestrian, later identified as Juan Mario-Martinez-Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The same day, at around 1:29 a.m., a person called 9-1-1 and said that he had hit a pedestrian on Burleson Road.

Officers went to the caller's address and made contact with the caller.

The caller was identified as Angelo Pinheiro.

Police say Pinheiro gave officers a statement and officers proceeded with a DWI investigation.

Pinheiro was placed under arrest and transported to the Travis County Jail. He was charged with DWI, a Class B misdemeanor, and collision involving death which is a 2nd degree felony.

What's next:

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 35th fatal crash of 2025, resulting in 39 fatalities.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.