Austin's first multi-level H-E-B store to open in Lake Austin

H-E-B has set an opening date for its Lake Austin store. It's scheduled to open its doors early next year on Feb. 15, 2023.

H-E-B Lake Austin, located at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., will have a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin. It's set to become the company’s first multi-level store in Austin.

Along with the expansive selection and convenient services H-E-B is known for, it will also include:

A True Texas BBQ restaurant, which was named best barbecue chain by Texas Monthly, and will include a full bar and indoor and outdoor seating

H-E-B’s critically acclaimed SouthFlo Pizza restaurant

Coffee shop that will serve specialty coffee and handmade breakfast tacos

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, top-rated digital services that give customers choices on how they shop, pay for, and receive their products.

There will also be structured underground parking to ensure the store has a pedestrian-friendly perimeter with wide sidewalks to encourage walking and biking to the store, as well as street-level landscape.

With a second-level sales floor, customers will have access to three elevators, open stairway, and multiple escalators and cart escalators.

