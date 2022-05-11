Austin police investigates deadly motorcycle-vehicle crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a vehicle-motorcycle crash.

Police said on April 26 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the 9800 block of W Parmer Lane regarding a crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Round Rock Hospital and died two days later from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 34th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 35 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 33 fatal crashes resulting in 35 fatalities.