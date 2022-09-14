Man attacks gas station employees, leaves with stolen merchandise

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a southeast Austin gas station and also attacked several employees.

The incident happened at the Shell gas station at 1211 Montopolis Drive at around 8 p.m. on September 7.

Police say the suspect attacked several employees in the business before leaving with stolen merchandise. One employee was taken to the hospital after suffering several injuries during the robbery.

Police say the suspect attacked several employees in the business before leaving with stolen merchandise.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

25-40 years old

Short black hair pulled tight to the scalp with a bun on the back

Approximately 6'0" tall

Thin build

Last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, gray and white shoes

Police add that the suspect was last seen riding a dark-colored bike as well.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.