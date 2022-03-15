Austin Fire Department responds to RV fire in boat storage yard

An RV was on fire in a boat storage yard in northeast Austin.

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Blue Bluff Road on Tuesday, March 15 for reports of a structure fire with a small grass fire. The fire reportedly involved an RV and spread to the surrounding grass and debris in the boat storage yard.

The fire is now under control, according to the Austin Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

