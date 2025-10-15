Mayor Watson: "We're going to comply with the law" on removing rainbow crosswalk, other street art

The Brief City of Austin will move forward with removing street art/murals The decision comes after a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott over "political messaging" on roadways 16 locations could fall under directive, says Austin Mayor Kirk Watson TxDOT gave Austin 30 days to remove the art or face losing state, federal funding



The City of Austin will move forward with removing street art like the rainbow crosswalk on 4th Street and the Black Artists Matter mural on 11th Street.

This is in response to a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott saying roadways can't have political messaging. The state says it's to keep streets free from distractions.

The Texas Department of Transportation gave the city 30 days to remove all markings or possibly lose state and federal funding.

What they're saying:

"That's very disappointing when you stop and think of all the issues we have and all the things that we could be talking about and working together on," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. "Here we are talking about how we divide people up."

He says they'll move forward with removal.

"We're going to comply with the law. What happens if we don't comply with the law is we put a lot of things in jeopardy," he said.

He says hundreds of millions of dollars in grants are at risk. That's funding for Transportation and Public Works, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and Project Connect.

He says 16 locations with art could be applicable under the directive.

Watson says he's thinking of other ways to highlight diversity, like banners along Bettie Naylor Street and fixtures on city property. If infrastructure is fully owned by the city, it wouldn't violate any federal or state requirement.

"There's more than one way to celebrate our diversity, and there's a way to do all of those things where we're protecting Austin's values, but we're also protecting the grants and the money that are so important to our day-to-day way of life," Watson said.

The other side:

LGBTQ activist Brigitte Bandit started a petition calling on the city to protect the crosswalks.

"Visibility is so important right now, especially with all the attacks that we're seeing on the LGBTQ community on a state and federal level. Visibility and celebration are so important. If they can't fight for a crosswalk, it makes me really nervous about what comes next with what Abbott will want from our state government and our local governments," she said.

She says the City of Austin should've fought back, like places like San Antonio.

"Even if they are looking at other alternatives, they're still complying, immediately complying to these demands. We at least need to try to look at other options on how to resist before we start looking at alternatives to their removal," she said.