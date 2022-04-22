Teachers get free Hat Creek Burger Company burger or sandwich on May 1

To kick off Teacher Appreciation Week, Austin-based burger chain Hat Creek Burger Company is saying "thank you" to teachers and school staff with some complimentary food.

All teachers and school staff who stop into a Hat Creek location from 11 a.m. to close on May 1 will get a free burger or sandwich of their choice when they show their school identification. The promotion is available for dine-in only, and it is limited to one burger or sandwich per ID.

"Philanthropy is at the core of our organization, and teachers are especially close to my heart, partly because my wife used to be one," said Drew Gressett, Founder of Hat Creek Burger Company, in a news release. "As a fundamental part of our communities, we wanted to thank them for all they do to inspire and educate our children."

Hat Creek says teachers and school staff will have their choice of Hat Creek favorites like:

The Cowboy, a double meat hamburger with shredded cheddar, bacon, diced onions, pickles and BBQ Sauce

The Southwest Burger, a double meat hamburger with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions and Yellowbird Serrano Sauce

The Veggie Burger, a black bean and quinoa patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions and mustard

The Fried Chicken Sandwich, is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and served with pickles and mayo.

Hat Creek Burger Company originated from a beloved food trailer in Austin, opening its flagship location in 2011 in West Lake Hills. Hat Creek now has 26 locations throughout Texas, including in areas surrounding Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Waco, and Temple.