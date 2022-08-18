Austin Trail of Lights returns to traditional format for 58th annual event

The Austin Trail of Lights will be returning to its traditional, in-person format this year.

The 58th annual event will fill Zilker Park with more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels from Thursday, December 8 through Friday, December 23.

Visitors seeing a first look at the long-running holiday tradition can attend the 9th Annual Night Lights Preview Party on Friday, Dec. 2 or participate in the 11th annual Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 3.

General admission is free and open to the public seven out of the 14 nights and admission for children under 12 is always free. Additional ticket options include early-entry ZIP passes, VIP Platinum passes, parking and shuttle passes for purchase on select nights.

In addition, up to 50 private holiday parties are hosted each year at the Trail and are currently available for booking. All ticketing packages and hospitality parties directly support the community outreach efforts such as free nights, the STARS program and community entertainment platforms.

Tickets to the December 2nd Night Lights Preview Party will go on sale in early October.

In early October 2022, the full calendar, inclusive of special programming and online ticket purchase links, will be available on the Trail's website.

11th Annual Trail of Lights Fun Run

The Austin Trail of Lights annual Fun Run, presented for the first time this year by Austin’s iconic Tex-Mex restaurant group, Chuy’s, includes a festive course beginning at the iconic Zilker Holiday Tree.

The course will run through the grounds of the Austin Trail of Lights and end at the Finish Line Festival celebration, which features a DJ dance party, food and drinks, an opportunity to take photos with Santa, a vendor expo and more.

Attendees can also participate in Chuy’s long-standing annual effort to support the Austin Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa Program, providing toys and food for local families in need during the holiday season.

Over 9,000 participants are expected and runners can choose from three waves of start times:

Wave 1: 5:45pm start time

Wave 2: 6:45pm start time

Wave 3: 7:45pm start time

Fun Run Early Bird registrations are on sale now through Monday, October 3, or until quantities run out, when regular registration pricing will begin.