Austin tops Uber Lost & Found Index as most 'forgetful' city

Uber has released the 2022 Uber Lost & Found Index which provides a look at some of the most surprising and most popular items that have been behind by riders over the past year.

According to a press release, the company says that each year, the Uber Lost & Found Index provides a snapshot of the most commonly forgotten and unique lost items, as well as the cities that have been most forgetful, the times of day, and days of the week riders forget items most.

It's not a surprise that the most commonly forgotten items are things like phones, keys, wallets, and purses.

TOP 10 MOST COMMONLY FORGOTTEN ITEMS

Phone / camera Wallet Keys Backpack / purse Headphones / speaker Glasses Clothing Vape Jewelry ID

Uber says that most riders in the U.S. are most forgetful on the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and that some of the most forgetful days of the year were March 20 (St. Patrick's Day weekend) and July 4. The items most likely to be forgotten on Saturdays are clothing, IDs, and keys while on Sundays it's phones, wallets, jewelry, and makeup.,

People are reportedly more forgetful in the early evening, usually reporting items were left between 4 to 6 p.m.

In terms of cities that are most forgetful? Uber found that Austin topped the list for the second year in a row. Charlotte came in 2nd and Houston, Indianapolis, and Dallas rounded out the top 5.

TOP 10 MOST "FORGETFUL" CITIES

Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1!) Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Dallas, TX Kansas City, KS Atlanta, GA Tampa Bay, FL Columbus, OH Phoenix, AZ

When it comes to unique items that have been left behind, highlights include: my fingernail is on the seat, I lost 40 chicken nuggets, Part of my soft serve ice cream machine, metal leg, a bucket of slime, brown tortoise, and 10 lbs of hamburger meat.

Other interesting notes from the Lost & Found Indez:

Toyota keys are the most frequently left behind, followed by Honda, BMW and Jeep.

5pm is the most forgetful time of day.

Over the last year, more than 40 riders reported leaving behind their CPAP machines.

People are most likely to forget passports and books on Wednesdays.

Uber says if you end up forgetting an item, the best way to retrieve it is to call the driver. The company has a video that helps outline the simple steps you can take the next you leave something behind.