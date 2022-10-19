2 women arrested for drugging, robbing several victims in Downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin.

Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.

Five additional suspects are believed to be involved in this series of crimes.

Sharon Jacobs and Tamiya Jacobs posed as fake rideshare drivers and targeted the victims in the 6th Street and Rainey Street area. The victims were drugged with over-the-counter sleep medication, and their credit cards and cell phones were stolen.

The stolen cell phones and credit cards were then used by all of those involved for more than $55,000 in unauthorized transfers, withdrawals, and purchases utilizing the victims’ accounts throughout: Austin, Round Rock, Cypress, Katy, and Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Conley, Marietta, Dunwoody, McDonough, Morrow, and East Point Georgia, as well as Chattanooga Tennessee, and Beechgrove Tennessee.

Sharon Jacobs was arrested in Bay County, Florida, on unrelated Identity Theft and Larceny charges on August 30, 2022.

Sharon Jacobs, 44.

Tamiya Jacobs was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on Oct. 10, 2022.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.