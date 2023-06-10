Austin weather: Thunderstorm watch in effect for some counties

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Bell County until 8:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Milam and Lampasas Counties until 10 p.m.

It's going to be a hot and humid day today.

Storms this morning dumped quick rain in our area, adding to the humidity.

The high temperature today is 98 degrees, although the humidity raises the heat index — the "feels like" temperature — to 105.

All of our area will be under a slight severe weather risk this evening and tonight.

Northern parts of our area, including Georgetown and Burnet, have the highest chance of severe weather later today thanks to a storm system that came through the Oklahoma City area.

