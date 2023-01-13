Man 'recklessly' shoots, kills another in Riverside: Police

The Austin Police Department has arrested a man they say recklessly handled a firearm and shot and killed another man.

APD officers responded on Jan. 10 before 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 2000 block of Willow Creek Drive in Riverside.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Eric House unresponsive inside a home with a gunshot wound. House was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

APD says its detectives believe House was shot by 21-year-old Aiden Guillory, a known acquaintance who was handling a firearm recklessly. Guillory had stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Aiden Guillory (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 4th homicide of 2023