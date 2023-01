It will now cost drivers a bit more to drive on toll roads in the Austin area.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority implemented the toll hikes on Jan. 1. The agency increased rates by about 80%.

This will impact drivers who use 183, 290, 71, 45 and MoPac Express toll lanes.

The increase is about 4 to 14 cents higher at each toll entry.

The base rate on MoPac will also increase by 5 cents.