Austin Trail of Lights returns in November as drive-thru event

The 57th annual Austin Trail of Lights is returning as a drive-thru event in November. Organizers contemplated allowing people to walk through the display like in years before the COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately decided to make it a drive-thru like last year.

This year's event will take place between Nov. 27 and Dec. 31. It will feature more than 2 million lights, 90 lighted holiday trees, and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

Vehicle passes, which range from $30-$95, are now available for the event.

Passes are good for cars with up to nine people in them, and any vehicle that’s street legal and less than 27 feet in length can go through the display. Any vehicle with 10 or more people in them will need two passes, organizers said.

The pricing tiers for passes are:

General Admission: $30-$40 per vehicle, depending on entry time and date, with designated access at the top of each hour beginning at 7 p.m.

Dash Passes: $65 per vehicle, this premium pass presented by Northern Trust allows for 5:45 p.m. early access, prior to the 7 p.m. General Admission time slot. Dash Pass guests will also receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water.

Premiere Night Passes: A limited number of passes for the Trail of Lights Foundation’s official 2021 fundraiser and first look opportunity are now available for Nov. 27. At $95 per vehicle, this pass includes access on an evening with limited attendance; a box of holiday cookies, bottled water, and a commemorative gift.

As is tradition, the Trail of Lights will be hosting private nights allowing limited free entry through the STARS at the Trail program for over 30 non-profit partners in the community. The Trail will also be providing thousands of vehicle passes to eligible families throughout the Austin Independent School District.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter