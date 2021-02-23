Austin-Travis County announces water distribution sites for Feb 24
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County has released a list of water distribution sites that will be open Wednesday, February 24. All of the distribution sites are scheduled to open at 9 a.m.
Distribution sites are being consolidated due to a decline in need with the end of the boil water notice, and the restoration of service to the majority of Austin Water customers.
WATER DISTRIBUTION SITES
- Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive
- Roy G. Guerrero Park, 400 Grove Blvd.
- Onion Creek Soccer Complex, 5600 E. William Cannon Dr.
- Lago Vista City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird, Lago Vista, TX 78645
- Village of Point Venture Offices, 411 Lohman Ford Road, Leander, TX 78645
- Jones Brothers Park, 10301 Lakeside Dr, Jonestown, TX 78645
Austin Water announced Tuesday that it has lifted the boil water notice that was put in place on February 17 for all of its customers. Customers no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking and, making ice.
Officials say with the notice lifted, people should flush household pipes, ice makers, water fountains, etc. prior to using for drinking or cooking. Flushing simply means letting the water run to ensure that there is freshwater flowing through your pipes.