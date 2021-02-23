Water back for majority in Austin but some still experiencing issues

Most Austinites now have running, drinkable water but there are still some who are experiencing issues. Austin Water says a few isolated pockets of customers are still without water and that's mostly due to water main repairs.

Officials say they've deployed more than 20 crews who are working all day to repair about 40 to 50 water main breaks per day. They say they have hundreds more to repair.

Austin Water has partially lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since February 17. Customers in far northwest and far southwest portions of the system are still under the advisory but officials say those orders could be lifted today. A notice will be sent out via text and a phone call when the notice is no longer in effect.

Below is the updated map from Austin Water on February 22. You can see if the notice has been lifted where you live by clicking here or on the image below. (**NOTE: There have been some intermittent technical difficulties with the map.**)

Officials say those with the notice lifted should flush household pipes, ice makers, water fountains, etc. prior to using for drinking or cooking. Flushing simply means letting the water run to ensure that there is fresh water flowing through your pipes. The following are the guidelines officials ask you to follow for flushing:

Run all cold water faucets in your home for one minute

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle

However, some who live in the areas where the water has been deemed drinkable say they're not drinking it just yet because their water comes out oily and leaves behind a mysterious residue.

Residents still under the notice are asked to boil water to a vigorous rolling boil, then boil for two minutes. Instead of boiling, Austinites can purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

If you still need bottled water, the City of Austin is hosting another water distribution event starting at 9 a.m. Each car is limited to one case of water. You can see locations in the image below.