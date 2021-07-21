Austin-Travis County businesses prepare for Stage 4

At first glance, it was a typical summer day in Austin, but the buzz about town was not all fun and games.

A spike in COVID-19 cases was growing and even for the average person, it was something hard to ignore.

"Actually my sister who is in Arkansas has COVID right now, her and her husband, so I think that was a huge wake up call, even if you do get more lax on the mask, just seeing the cases rise it makes you a lot more cautious," said Kathleen Shaw.

For local health officials, the increase in cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant is expected to mean something more: an increase in COVID-19 protocols, from stage 3 recommendations to stage 4.

For fully vaccinated people like Deonta Nathan, the change means his next workout at the gym could be scaled back and done in a mask. "It worked for a year in a half, so yeah, I guess so. I just got to breathe fresh air again, so yeah, a little bit disappointed, but whatever is the safest," said Nathan.

For those fully vaccinated, Stage 4 recommendations call for the use of a mask at outdoor and indoor events, while dinning and shopping and even at private gatherings. Those who are partially vaccinated or haven’t gotten a shot, it’s suggested they stay home, don’t travel, and leave only for something essential like grocery shopping.

This ramp up will not require a shutdown, but several business owners who spoke to FOX 7 say it may require a familiar pivot.

"I refuse to panic, I don’t panic at all," said Dimple Hegger, who owns a small cafe with her husband in Northwest Austin.

Hegger says their recipe for the last shutdown involved baking pies and shifting from dine in to dine out. "So I think we can survive again, as far as that is, because he goes to all the car dealerships, he delivers food and he delivered the pies, and all the goods, so that’s what kept us going when it first happened," said Hegger.

For retailers, losing a block of customers, people who stay away because they’re not vaccinated, could potentially be a bigger hit. The managers at a jewelry store say they have survived so far by pulling people in online.

"We’re coupling that with private viewing appointments so things are more scheduled and we can between customers," said Sirandyna Wayne.

As part of the jump to stage 4, health officials are also urging that all children over the age of two to wear a mask.

