Austin-Travis County COVID-19 orders extended through February 16

The City of Austin and Travis County have extended their COVID-19 orders through mid-February.

The orders will remain in effect until Feb. 16. The Austin-Travis County Health Authority also has extended its Health Authority Rules through April 15.

The City of Austin and Travis County orders extend existing requirements for face coverings, social distancing and limiting gatherings. The orders also add quarantine requirements the city and county say are consistent with updated Austin Public Health quarantine guidelines.

APH's quarantine guidelines state that if someone in a household is COVID-19 positive or is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, the entire household shall isolate and avoid travel outside of the city except to seek medical attention until the household is cleared by APH.

The guidelines say that when seeking medical care or emergency medical care, an individual who is COVID-19 positive, is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or experienced a known exposure must notify the healthcare provider in advance or, in the event of an emergency, the 9-1-1 call taker and first responders.

The guidelines say that anyone who experienced a known exposure shall quarantine for at least 14 days if the individual was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and was not wearing a mask or lives with high-risk individuals or works in a high-risk setting.

Others who do not live with high-risk individuals or work in a high-risk setting and are not healthcare workers or first responders can either quarantine for at least 10 days and monitor symptoms if the individual was exposed and was wearing a mask; or quarantine for at least 7 days and monitor symptoms if the individual was exposed, was wearing a mask, and receives a negative COVID-19 test on or after the 5th day following exposure.

Those who do not live with high-risk individuals or work in a high-risk setting are to quarantine for at least 7 days and monitor symptoms if the individual is a healthcare worker or first responder, was exposed to someone with COVID-19, was wearing a mask, and receives a negative COVID-19 test on or after the 7th day following exposure.

The Health Authority Rules also now include requirements for dine-in or indoor food or beverage services and define “high-risk individuals” and “high-risk settings.”

