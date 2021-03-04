The City of Austin says the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center remains active and continues to coordinate response and recovery efforts for the community in response to the February winter storm.

Many in the Austin area are still dealing with a number of issues after the severe weather. Below is a list of services available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS WAPP

WATER

Residents that are still without water at an apartment, condominium, or multifamily complexes are encouraged to call 3-1-1 to report the outage so Austin Code can work with property management to ensure repairs are made.

Bulk water distribution will also be available every day this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ACC Northridge Campus, 11928 Stonehollow Drive. This site is not distributing bottled water and residents should bring their own containers to transport water.

Advertisement

Additionally, water distribution is being offered at or near multifamily properties without water.

In partnership with volunteer organizations, the City is coordinating water delivery and fire hydrant modifications to allow residents to access water while repairs are being made. To see locations where public water stations are available or water is being delivered, click here.

CONNECTATX.ORG

United Way for Greater Austin launched a program in February 2020, ConnectATX, to streamline resource navigation in the community. ConnectATX connects callers and online users to community resources and helps people find resources for food, housing and utilities, transportation, health and mental health, childcare, and more. The platform uses a proactive assessment to identify caller needs and has the capability to follow up on referrals to local service providers.

If you're looking for information about where to find essential basic needs, visit connectatx.org to search for food and water resources that are located in your zip codes and filter for those that are open now. Those without access to the internet, can call 2-1-1 which is available 24/7 in over 230 languages.

People or service providers can access information and resources by visiting www.connectatx.org, using the chat function on the website, or by calling 833-512-CATX (2289).

RELATED: Resources for Austin residents impacted by severe winter storm

EMERGENCY HOME REPAIR PROGRAM

The City of Austin has launched an Emergency Home Repair initiative to assist low-income homeowners repair widespread damages due to the February 2021 severe winter storm. The initiative can provide income-eligible applicants up to $10,000 in repairs or modifications.

Qualifying homeowners may apply Emergency Repairs, in English or Spanish, from the home repair program webpage. Applicants with questions or in need of assistance may visit home repair program webpage, email hpdcs@austintexas.gov, or call 512-974-3100 or 3-1-1.

The City of Austin has partnered with business associations who have compiled lists of plumbers and trades contractors available for emergency repair work; resources available at www.austintexas.gov/ATXRepairs.

The Development Services Department also established a webpage with information to help families and businesses with expediting permits needed to complete repairs. Residents and contractors can also call the city’s emergency repairs permitting hotline at 512-974-1500 or live web chat, both are operational Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DEBRIS CLEAN UP AND REPAIR ASSISTANCE

Austin Disaster Relief Network and Texas voluntary organizations are collaborating with the counties of Bastrop, Hays, Travis, and Williamson in a cleanup effort. This effort has begun and residents in these areas can call the Crisis Clean Up toll-free number at 1-800-329-8052 for assistance in clearing their homes, removing debris, and connecting them to contractors for repairs.

The Crisis Clean Up line will operate Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Homeowners can register for assistance through the Crisis Clean Up number. You can also visit the "Crisis Clean Up" web page. The City of Austin is temporarily opening the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant for storm debris drop-off through April 3, 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

STORM DEBRIS

Starting this Saturday, March 6, 2021, City of Austin residents can take their storm debris, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-serve storm debris drop off at 2210 FM 973, Austin, TX 78725.

Tree limbs, branches shrubs, and leaves will be accepted. Treated or painted lumber, particleboard, construction materials, and trash are prohibited. More information is available on Austin Resource Recovery’s website.

For Austin Resource Recovery customers wishing to have large tree limbs picked up, you're asked to cut tree limbs to any size between 5 feet to 15 feet in length and stack them at the curb no higher than 4 feet. Call 3-1-1 to schedule a storm debris collection.

DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

Residents whose take-home pay was impacted by the February winter storm can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Workers who lost their jobs and self-employed individuals who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from the winter storm may be eligible for DUA benefits.

To learn more and apply, go to TWC’s website or call a TWC Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.︱7 days a week). Applications must be submitted by March 26, 2021. When applying, specify that the application is related to the damage caused by severe storms.

FEMA ASSISTANCE

Travis County residents seeking to apply for individual assistance for losses can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. More information is available in the FEMA press release. Frequently asked questions about applying for aid have been produced by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

TIPS TO AVOID SCAMS

Scams for repairs or government aid can happen most after disasters. Officials encourage the public to be diligent and protect themselves and their personal information from scammers. If you suspect that someone or an organization may be trying to capitalize on this disaster, please report it to the Office of the Attorney General here.

Additional tips on avoiding scams can be found here, courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Information on city and county resources, as well as other community resources, can be found at austintexas.gov/weatherinfo or austintexas.gov/infoclimatica for information in Spanish. City and county departments will also continue to provide updates on social media channels.