Person pinned to tree following single-vehicle crash, ATCEMS says

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle rescue in West Austin Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of 10600-10806 W Sh 71.

ATCEMS said one vehicle was involved, and it hit a tree and pinned a person.

At 7:12 p.m., ATCEMS reported that the person had been extricated and deemed a trauma alert.

The patient has been treated by ATCEMS medics and transported via STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries, as of 7:32 p.m.

ATCEMS is asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to work and clean up the scene. Closures are probable.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

