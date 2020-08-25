Austin-Travis County residents urged to remain vigilant despite downward COVID-19 trend

Austin Mayor Steve Adler provided an update on COVID-19 in his latest "Got A Minute" segment and while the number of new cases in Austin-Travis County continues to go down he says it's important for residents to remain vigilant.

The mayor says it's important to still practice social distancing and wear face coverings while in public and around Austin.

Since the pandemic began, the state of Texas has reported more than 580,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 11,000 deaths. Austin has recorded a total of nearly 26,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

The positive case number in Austin is up 154 from Sunday and the 7-day moving average of new hospitalization is now at 21.

362 people have died from the coronavirus in Travis County, adding five new deaths since Sunday, but more than 24,000 have recovered.

Currently, 171 patients are in local hospitals with the virus, 57 in ICUs, and 39 on ventilators.

Travis County remains in the Stage 4 risk category even as cases decline.

Mayor Adler hinted that Austin Public Health's Dr. Escott could soon make some changes. Dr. Escott is expected to address the weekly meeting of the Travis County Commissioners Court today at around 10 a.m. FOX 7 Austin will stream it online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

The mayor also is reminding people that the rental assistance program continues to take applications for those who might need it. Families that receive assistance will be determined by a city lottery system and those who qualify are encouraged to apply.

