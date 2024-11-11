Austin Veterans Day Parade honors veterans

The Brief Austin Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Austin



The annual Austin Veterans Day Parade goes along Congress Avenue towards the Capitol and honors those who serve and who have served our country.

The parade kicked off at 9 a.m. and ended at 11 a.m.

Road closures will last until 1 p.m. Those closures include:

South Congress Avenue from Cesar Chavez Street to 11th Street

Cesar Chavez Street eastbound flans closed from Lavaca Street to Clorado Street

Barton Springs Road closed from South Congress Avenue to Partial Block

Congress Avenue closed from West Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street

Local access only for the following spots until 1 p.m.:

2nd Street through 8th Street from Colorado to Brazos

Cesar Chavez Street from Colorado to Brazos

Austin Veterans Day Parade information

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m., proceeding along Congress Avenue from the Ann Richards Bridge to the Texas Capitol.

This year’s Grand Marshal is General James Rainey, Commanding General of Army Futures Command, and a highlight of the event will be the singing of the National Anthem by WWII Marine and Iwo Jima veteran Don Graves, who is 99 years old.

At 10:50 a.m., following the parade, the Veterans Day Capitol Ceremony will commence at the south steps of the Texas Capitol.

FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren will serve as this year’s master of ceremonies.

In remembrance of the signing of the Armistice Agreement on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, several Austin churches will ring their bells precisely at 11 a.m.

After the bells toll, Command Sergeant Major Brian Hester of the Army Futures Command will deliver a keynote speech. This year’s theme is "Honoring All Who Served." Veterans of Foreign Wars members will distribute poppies, continuing the traditional Veterans Day custom.

The ceremony will conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony, including bell tolling, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps at the replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.