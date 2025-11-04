Austin voters reject Proposition Q

The Brief Austin voters have rejected Proposition Q Prop Q proposed an increase of five cents per $100 of taxable property value Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and other city council members released statements



Austin voters have rejected Proposition Q.

More than 117,000 voters submitted their ballots early in Austin and many believe the big turnout was being fueled by Prop Q.

The proposition aimed to put about $110 million toward public safety and social services. However, the potential for a property tax increase to foot the bill was not something many voters were on board with.

What is Proposition Q?

The backstory:

Prop Q proposed an increase of five cents per $100 of taxable property value. This could add about $300 a year to the average Austin homeowner's tax bill.

The city wanted to spend the largest chunk of that money on expanding homeless programs, allocating $35.5 million.

Close to $23 million would go to: improving public safety by adding EMS positions, for mental health response, and paying for more support services for victims of crime.

Then, $10 million would be for climate change response projects, as well as improving and maintaining public parks and recreation facilities.

And, another $7 million would go toward public health services, including delivery of HIV or STI testing.

Big picture view:

Travis County also recently approved a tax rate increase to help with disaster relief after the July floods. That's about $200 more for the average homeowner. That did not go to voters because of a disaster declaration.

What's next:

The city manager needs to bring the city council a new city budget proposal, which should be released soon. The council should adjust the original budget proposal.

Even though Prop Q didn't pass, homeowners should still see a smaller increase of around $104 to their property tax bill.

Austin City Council responds

What they're saying:

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson released a statement on the rejection of Prop Q:

Council Member Mike Siegel shared the following:



"I feel the pain of this measure failing but remain optimistic that our diverse Austin communities can come together in the days ahead. Fundamentally, in this moment of history, we need a local government that works for all of us.

In the short term, Council will be forced to make painful cuts that will negatively impact the quality of life and the efficacy of City programs and services. In the days ahead, I will connect with unions representing City workers and community organizations that work every day to protect our environment, promote education, and care for our community, because we need a strong and united alliance to help Austin residents survive and thrive despite the challenges we are facing during this troubled moment of history.

Rebuilding trust between Council and community will not be easy, but it is our responsibility as City leaders to be transparent, to listen, and to do the best we can with the resources we have."